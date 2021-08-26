RDA officers directed to complete ongoing projects

Rawalpindi : Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Murtaza has directed all the directorates to provide relief to the general public. He said this while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, says a press release.

He directed all the employees to work honestly and diligently for redressal of grievances of the general people.

The chairman directed the MP&TE Directorate to continue the crackdown on illegal and unauthorised constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favor.

Director Estate Management gave a detailed briefing about the RDA’s vacant land, transfer cases in RDA’s own properties / RIT (old) Schemes, verification and clearance of residential and commercial buildings.

The Chief Engineer gave a detailed presentation on the completed and ongoing schemes like the completion of dualisation work on Dr Qadeer Khan road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Complex Rawalpindi and construction of three pedestrian bridges on the Airport Road.

The chairman RDA appreciated the completion of the work on Dr. Qadeer Khan road and emphasised the importance of speedy and quality work.

Director Admn & Finance Asif Mehmood Janjua, Chief Engineer Aamir Rasheed, Director MP&TE Jamshaid Aftab, Director EM Saima Younus, Director LD Malik Ghazanfar, DD Engineering Azizullah, DD Finance Junaid Taj Bhatti, DD Admn Iftkhar Ahmad Janjua, DD IT Dawood Khalid and other relevant officers attended the meeting.