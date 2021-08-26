Housing authority to accommodate leftover allottees

Islamabad: The Executive Board of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) on Wednesday decided to accommodate leftover allottees of sectors F-14 and F-15 in the upcoming sectors being launched by the authority.

The 16th meeting of the Executive Board of FGEHA was held with Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Housing and Works.

The Executive Board in its meeting highly appreciated the efforts of FGEHA team who have worked day and night and successfully conducted the balloting of plots in a transparent manner.

The Executive Board congratulated the team on this work. It was decided in the meeting that all the allottees who have been affected due to land sharing formula they will be allotted plots in sectors F-12 and G-12, on priority basis and consent letters will be issue based upon on age wise seniority.

It was also decided in the Executive Board meeting that those members of Thallian Housing scheme who have deposited their down payment, will be allotted 10% plots in sector F-12 and G-12, based on the age seniority while the remaining members will be considered for inclusion in new schemes on priority.