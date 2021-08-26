Moderate rain likely

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall of moderate intensity in upper parts of the country, including Islamabad, from today to the weekend.

According to it, rain is likely to fall in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Potohar region, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The weather is likely to remain hot and humid in plain areas of the country during the next two days.

The rainfall will reduce humidity and temperatures. The weak monsoon currents are penetrating into eastern parts of the country.