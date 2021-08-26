Punjab minister promises excellent security for Kiwis

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said Punjab government will make excellent security measures for the home series against New Zealand.

The minister also congratulated national cricket team and coaching staff for winning the T20 series and the second Test against West Indies.

In a message on Wednesday, Bhatti said Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fawad Alam played key role in the extraordinary victory against West Indies.

“After winning T20 series and leveling Test rubber against West Indian team, now our cricketers should put their focus on the preparations for T20 World Cup scheduled to be staged in UAE,” he added.