LAHORE: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday approved the suggestion of DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad to hold an inter-provincial sports championship every month.

The approval was given in a meeting held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of the minister in which officials of sports departments of all provinces participated.

Under the direction of the minister, under-17 Inter-Provincial Athletics Championship will be conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in September, under-17 Inter-Provincial Football Championship in Gilgit-Baltistan in October, under-17 Inter-Provincial Badminton Championship in Balochistan in November, under-17 Inter-Provincial Hockey Championship in Punjab in November and under-17 Inter-Provincial Table Tennis Championship in Sindh in December.

During the meeting, Adnan Arshad said that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) was for the first time holding Five-A-Side National Women’s Hockey Championship from September 7 to 12.