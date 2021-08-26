Winning Olympic medal without big budget nearly impossible: Khalid

LAHORE: It is virtually impossible to win Olympic medals without proper training camps for players, best facilities and a big budget, Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mahmood said during a talk with ‘The News’ on Wednesday.

He said the POA had sought time for a meeting with the Prime Minister to clear its position.

Khalid expressed his hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon give them a chance to present their position. “When Pakistan won the gold medal in Olympics hockey no one knew about POA and now that the performance has not been as good as it should be, the POA is being targeted for others’ follies. Everyone is criticising the POA and it is amazing that the five players who performed brilliantly were rewarded. Why are prizes being given to the players if the performance is not good?” he said.

“Our job is to ensure the participation of the players in international competitions and to organise all the international events,” he said.

In response to a question, he said that the government’s job was to provide facilities and coaching to the players and to take steps to solve the economic problems of the players. “Long training camps, good coaching, excellent training facilities and a big budget are the basic requirements for winning medals. Until then, it is very difficult to bring medals from any international event,” he added.

In response to another question, he said: “We did not select the athletes. The federations send the names of the athletes and then we forward them. The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) also did not raise any objection,” he said.