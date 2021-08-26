Mirpur Royals owner congratulates Kashmiris over KPL success

LONDON: The Mirpur Royals owner Suleman Raza has congratulated the people of Kashmir on the successful completion of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

Suleman Raza, a UK-based Pakistani businessman who bought Mirpur Royals to connect the one million strong British Kashmiri community with Azad Kashmir, told media here on return from Pakistan that KPL brought joy to millions of people.

Suleman, who spent two weeks in Azad Kashmir with his team, said he wanted to provide employment as well as entertainment opportunities to the people of Kashmir and that the success of KPL would pave the way for the development and encouragement of Kashmiri talent.

Suleman said that Geo News in the UK showed all matches live and played an important role in bringing joy to Kashmiris in Britain who were unable to attend the matches in Azad Kashmir due to travel restrictions.

“Geo News picked up record ratings during these matches which shows the connectivity the KPL created between the two countries,” he said.

Mirpur Royals ended the league at third place with three victories and two losses.

“After the KPL was announced, hundreds of people from Mirpur in the UK said that I should buy Mirpur Royals and create its connection with the biggest Mirpuri community outside Mirpur,” Suleman said. “The people of Mirpur take immense pride in their culture and their origin. The people of Mirpur in the UK have preserved their culture,” he added.

“Mirpur Royals team is a tribute to Britain’s nearly one million strong Kashmiri community, most of which traces its roots back to Mirpur in Azad Kashmir. Mirpuris have helped Pakistan and the UK so much. It’s time to recognise their services,” said Suleman, who ran a campaign during the Covid-19 lockdown to provide over a million free meals in the UK.

“Mirpuris in the UK are among the most distinct diaspora ethnic groups and are known for their unique language,” Suleman added.