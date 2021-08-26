Shaheen, Fawad vault to career-best rankings

LAHORE: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fawad Alam reached their career-high positions in the ICC Test Player Rankings released on Wednesday.

Shaheen, who won the player of the second Test award for his 10-wicket haul in Pakistan’s 109 runs victory, has vaulted 10 places to eighth.

Fawad, whose 124 not out rescued Pakistan after they had slipped to 2-3 inside three overs, jumped 34 places to 21st position.

Shaheen had started the Test in 18th place on 699 points and finished the Caribbean tour with 783 points.

Fawad began the second Test in 55th position on 512 points and will return home with 640 points.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam gained one place to seventh position after his contributions of 75 and 33, while vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan returned to the top-20 in 19th position by improving two places following scores of 31 and 10 not out.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali moved to 44th place with 420 points after starting the Test in 48th position with 387 points.