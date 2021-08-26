KMBL launches housing finance

ISLAMABAD: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has launched ‘Apna Makaan’, an affordable home-loan that provides the low-income households with an opportunity to own formal housing and improve their quality of life.

This is a unique opportunity for the low-income segment to avail low markup house building loans of up to Rs2,000,000 for the purpose of buying, constructing or extending their houses. This facility can be availed through KMBL branches and is repayable in equal monthly instalments for a tenure period of 5-20 years.

This offering is structured under the ‘Mark-Up Subsidy Scheme’, regulated by the government of Pakistan, to support the construction industry and uplift the economy.

KMBL President Ghalib Nishtar said, “This new offer is receiving a positive response from the targeted segments of the society, while our nationwide awareness campaign is inspiring them to gain easy access to affordable financing through KMBL and build their home.

While the government of Pakistan has a progressive vision to improve the quality of life for the lower-income groups, KMBL continues to play a pivotal role in raising the standard of living and ensuring the availability of accommodation through inclusion for the larger mass market in the country.”

By launching this home-financing product, KMBL is looking to offer a sustainable solution for the wellbeing and an opportunity to build an asset for their family.