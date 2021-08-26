Bank Alfalah half-year profit up 24pc on growth in deposits

KARACHI: Bank Alfalah net profit climbed up 24 percent to Rs6.934 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2021, translating into earnings per share (EPS) of Rs3.90, a bourse filing said on Wednesday.

The bank earned Rs5.584 billion with EPS of Rs3.14 during the half-year ended June 30, 2020. An interim cash dividend for the half-year ended June 30, 2021 was announced at Rs2/share ie 20 percent.

Net mark-up income was marginally down from last year, the primary reason being a sharp decline of 625bps in the discount rate. However, increase in earning assets and deposits supported revenue.

Non-markup income of the bank increased 15.9 percent, with strong contributions from capital gains and fee income. Fees and commissions also demonstrated robust increase of 33.5 percent over last year. This was driven by growth across all business lines, with exceptional performance from home remittance, cards (issuance and acquiring), trade and consumer finance businesses.

Non-markup expenses were higher by 11.2 percent compared to the same period last year, driven largely by higher compensation costs, the full year impact of new branches opened last year, IT related costs, Roshan Digital Account communications and marketing costs, and inflation related effects.

The bank has achieved the historic milestone and crossed the Rs1 trillion landmark deposit level; deposits reached Rs1.026 trillion, growing by 26.9 percent over June 2020 level; a net absolute increase of Rs217.672 billion. This was led by 27.7 percent growth in current deposits while the CA mix improved to 46.5 percent as at June 30, 2021.

President and CEO of the bank, Atif Bajwa said, “A significant ramp up in the business volume has been achieved through the resilience of our people and the vision of the board. We express our sincere gratitude to our customers for placing trust in our team, and to the board for lifting boundaries and easing constraints, enabling us to exceed expectations and achieve this goal.”

SCB Pakistan profit declines 31pc

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited profit declined 31 percent to Rs6.784 billion in the half-year ended June 30, 2021, translating into EPS of Rs1.75, a bourse filing said.

The bank earned Rs9.850 billion, with EPS of Rs2.54 in the half-year ended June 30,2020. The bank recommended an interim cash dividend of Rs1.25/share of Rs10 each, which was 12.5 percent for the year ending December 31, 2020.

Net interest income declined 21 percent to Rs12.341 billion in 1H 2021 from Rs15.534 billion during the half-year ended June 30, 2020. Non markup interest income of the bank declined 39 percent to Rs4.831 billion from Rs7.974 in 1H 2020. This resulted in total income declining 27 percent.

HMB half-year profit climbs 51pc

Habib Metropolitan Bank (HMB) net profit increased 51 percent to Rs6.228 billion in the half-year ended June 30, 2021, translating into EPS of Rs5.94, a bourse filing said.

HMB earned Rs4.118 billion, with EPS of Rs3.93 during the same half last year. An interim cash dividend for the half-year ended June 30, 2021 was announced at Rs2/share ie 20 percent.

Net interest income increased 34 percent to Rs14.403 billion in 1H 2021 from Rs10.718 billion during the half-year ended June 30, 2020. Non markup interest income showed a decline of 2.5 percent to Rs4.866 billion from Rs4.749 in 1H 2020. This resulted in total income going up 25 percent.