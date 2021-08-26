SBP tightens rules for third party products sales

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revised the rules governing ‘sales of third party products’ for bringing transparency to these transactions and safeguarding consumers, it said on Wednesday.

These instructions, applicable from November 1, 2021, would also facilitate the sale of products through digital channels and promote financial inclusion, the SBP said. In addition to the typical banking products or services, banks often offer or sell other financial products provided by other financial institutions, generally referred to as bancassurance or third party products.

Such offers are often prone to misdeclaration about the quality or pricing of products. Further, banks also don’t assume any responsibility after the sale of products, which leads to difficulties for customers and disputes, it added.

Under the new guidelines, it will be mandatory for banks to assess the suitability of customers for the sale of third-party products. They will take extra care, while selling such products to vulnerable consumer segments like widows, senior citizens, etc.

All Islamic banks along with Islamic branches of conventional banks will strictly ensure the sale of third party products complies with Shariah law and the SBP regulations while their agreements with third parties should also be approved by their Shariah board.

The central bank said all Islamic banks had been directed to use their audit and compliance function to ensure compliance with the SBP regulations in their business practices related to the sale of third party products. Under the new rules, senior management and board of directors would ensure that risks to consumers in the sale of third party products were identified and addressed proficiently, the SBP said in the statement. With added disclosure requirements, banks would now be required to mention explicitly that the product was being sold as an agent or distributor of a third party. To further increase the accountability of bank employees involved in selling third party products, banks have been advised to develop and enforce a code of conduct, according to the statement.

The SBP said banks would ensure collection, registration, and analysis of consumer complaints and feedback for continuous improvements in the sale of third party products by banks. Banks would now introduce proportionate controls to foster consumer convenience and financial inclusion, especially for less risky, small-sized, and low-value products being sold through Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs), according to the new guidelines.

As per central bank communication, banks have been directed to ensure the provision of special training to their staff for the sale of third party products and take disciplinary action against the concerned employee(s) in case of fraud.

The direct debit facility could only be used if the consent of customers was obtained in writing or through electronic means in case an ADC was used for distribution.

The central bank also directed the banks to design and implement a Call Back Confirmation (CBC) mechanism to ensure and verify the identity of consumers and the genuineness of the transaction.

To confirm the information provided by the customer, a CBC mechanism based on a predefined script should be used for suitability assessment and his/her understanding of the product, the SBP said.