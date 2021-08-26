Women candidates in Iraq poll less than half 2018 level

BAGHDAD: The number of female candidates competing in Iraq’s October parliamentary election will be less than half that of the last poll three years ago, according to an elections commission source.

In the 2018 legislative election, 2,014 women competed among a total of 6,982 candidates, but this year the number of women standing will be just 963 out of a total field of 5,323. This takes the proportion of female candidates down to 18 percent from 28.8 percent, even as Iraq’s Constitution reserves a quarter of parliament’s 329 seats for women.