High blood pressure doubled globally in 30 years, study shows

PARIS: The number of people living with high blood pressure more than doubled since 1990, according to a major study published on Wednesday that found half of all sufferers -- about 720 million people -- went untreated in 2019.

Hypertension is directly linked to more than 8.5 million deaths each year, and is the leading risk factor for stroke, heart and liver disease. To find out how rates of hypertension have developed globally over the past 30 years, an international team from Non-Communicable Disease Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) analysed data from more than 1,200 national studies covering nearly every country in the world.