‘Nevermind’ baby sues Nirvana

LOS ANGELES: The US man who featured as a baby on the cover of Nirvana’s "Nevermind" album, one of the most famous album covers of all time, is suing the band for sexual exploitation, according to a lawsuit.

Spencer Elden was photographed in 1991, when he was four months old, naked in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill on a fish hook. The album went on to sell 30 million copies, with songs such as "Smells Like Teen Spirit" becoming American pop cultural touchstones.

But neither Elden nor his legal guardians "ever signed a release authorising the use of any images of Spencer or of his likeness, and certainly not of commercial child pornography depicting him," the lawsuit said.