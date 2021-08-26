Resolution in PA for women protection

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA filed a resolution in the Punjab Assembly demanding immediate implementation of laws made for the protection of women. Hina Pervaiz Butt, the PML-N MPA submitted the resolution in the Punjab Assembly secretariat here Wednesday. She, in the resolution, expressed concern over the incidents of murder and abuse in the name of honour. She said that 88 incidents of gang-rape were reported so far this year. The resolution called for ensuring implementation of the Women's Rights Protection Act and implementation of laws made to protect women.