Drone cameras to be used for hikers’ security

Islamabad:Islamabad police would depute special cops and drone cameras for the security of hikers at the trails of Margalla Hills Natural Park.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman after reviewing the security arrangements at hiking points including Trail-III and V stated this here on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer and senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) to ensure security of hikers through special deployment of policemen at these points while drone security cameras should also be used for their safety. In case any person forgets the way at trail, he/she should be monitored or searched through drone cameras and safe return to be ensured. The SSP (Operations) said immediate compliance on IGP's directions would be ensured and deployment would be made after coordination with Wildlife Management Board for prompt response. He said lady policemen would also be deployed for guidance of female hikers and all out efforts to be made for safe environment of citizens.

32 head constables promoted: Thirty-two head constables of Islamabad police have been promoted to the next rank following recommendations of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) of the force. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ul Rehman, a meeting of DPC was held at central police office Islamabad.

The meeting presided over by DIG (Headquarters) Chairman DPC Kamran Adil was attended by its members including AIG Special Branch, SSP (Headquarters), SSP (Traffic) and DSP (Legal). The committee reviewed 32 cases of head constables. It gave approval to promote 32 policemen to the next rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector after scrutinizing their entire record.

Islamabad police chief has greeted all the promotion holders and hoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honesty in next ranks and would facilitate the general public through their professional attitude as well as hard work.