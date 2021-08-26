Concern over not conferring awards on healthcare workers

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has expressed concern over the government’s attitude towards healthcare workers for ignoring them while conferring civil awards despite their services during the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that the healthcare workers had been serving the nation courageously since the pandemic spread in February, 2020. They have boldly participated in the war against COVID-19 as frontline soldiers. So far 221 doctors and 31 paramedics have died from COVID-19 in the country. The medical fraternity is so desperate that some doctors who were previously conferred the civil award are considering to return their civil awards back to the president for ignoring the healthcare professionals, who served day and night during the pandemic and saved thousands of lives by risking their lives and that of their families. PMA demanded the government implement the announced Shuhda Package for aggrieved families who are going through a hard time because of financial hardships. Dr Qaisar also demanded the government collect data about these aggrieved families for their welfare and provide them employment opportunity in the government sector.