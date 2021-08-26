Book fair starts at UoE

LAHORE:A two-day book fair was started at University of Education (UoE) Township on Wednesday. UoE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Tallat Naseer Pasha inaugurated the book fair which was attended by a large number of the faculty members and university staff while following COVID-19 SOPs. More than 20 publishers are participating in the book fair. On this occasion while talking to media Dr Tallat said by reading books we can enlighten our mind and soul so we should try to inculcate habit of book reading in our young generation.