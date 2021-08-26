80pc ombudsman cases resolved

LAHORE:Punjab Ombudsman Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman has been informed in a meeting that 80 percent cases have been resolved whereas 20 percent could not be settled due to non-cooperation of the departments concerned.

In order to review phase-wise performance of all advisers on pending cases of their respective offices, a meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of the ombudsman in his office.

All advisers and consultants attended this meeting. The participants briefed the ombudsman on their fortnightly performance on settled and pending cases in their relevant domains. The ombudsman took serious notice of pending cases highlighted by the advisers on this occasion. He directed the advisers to inform the ombudsman’s office about non-cooperation of government departments due to which cases were pending. After receiving information, the ombudsman will directly call the heads of these departments in person to expedite all kind of pendency, he said.

It was decided in the meeting that the advisers dealing with health, education, revenue, Wasa and police must club the complaints regarding these departments before calling officials of these departments so that valuable time of the departments and the advisers could be saved.

The ombudsman directed the IT Wing to launch a new mobile application through which the advisers can receive timely Red Alert generated by the head office with a spirit to expedite the timely settlement of the pending cases in their respective areas.

The meeting decided to start refresher courses of IT to enhance the capacity building of the supporting staff of the advisers. Recommendations regarding the registration of rickshaw and motorcycle-rickshaw drivers will be sent to the Transport Department. Azam Suleman directed the advisers to perform their duties with honesty and diligently to provide relief to the complainants and slow performers in this regard will be dropped out.