Commissioners, DCs asked to visit field to control price-hike

LAHORE:The Punjab government has directed all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to conducted field visits daily to control price hike, monitor progress work of development projects and furnish reports fortnightly.

In this regard Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued a notification directing all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to spend whole day, preferably a night at their respective districts and tehsils. They must take a review of price control activities, revenue matters, education and health initiatives and development schemes progress of their respective jurisdictions. They must visit at least two public facilities and undertake a performance audit of the same daily. Moreover, they will have to furnish the reports on enclosed proforma fortnightly on 1st and 15th of very month.

Minister for facilities at special children's institution: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has said that the government would soon equip the special children's institution 'Maskan' with all the necessary equipment.

While presiding over a meeting in this regard, the minister said necessary changes will be made to the institution’s building as per the requirements of disabled children. The minister said separate places will be reserved for special children in parks across the province where swings and other recreational items will be provided to special children. This campaign will start from Lahore and for this purpose PHA would be approached, he said.

Tourism Dept completes geo mapping of over 1,000 sites: The Tourism Department has completed geo mapping of more than 1,000 sites throughout Punjab. This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by adviser to CM on Tourism Asif Mehmood regarding the prime minister’s directives on progress of Tourism Department. Secretary Tourism Capt (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad, Additional Secretary Kalsoom Saqib, MD TDCP Tanveer Jabbar, Director Archaeology Maqsood Ahmad, DC DTS Hafiz Ghazanfar and other officials were present. TDCP MD briefed on the outsourcing of rest houses which will be completed within one month. The adviser directed for bidding conference to be held for outsourcing of resorts.

The official briefed on the update of NCCT portal and online booking system, which is provided at the website and application of the department. Punjab will finalise its integrated tourism plans in one month, it was said in the meeting.

MoU signed on walled city beautification: Walled City of Lahore Authority signed an MoU with a private paint company for the beautification of walled city. Under the project, the paint company would work on beautification of different venues of walled city, including Fort Road Food Street.

WCLA DG Kamran Lashari and the paint company CEO Omer Asif Malik signed the MoU. Kamran Lashari said that the purpose of this endeavour was to project Androon Lahore's soft image and enhance its beautification.