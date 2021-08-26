Court moved against TikToker for ‘staging drama’

LAHORE:An application has been moved against TikToker girl and her fellow TikToker Rambo for allegedly staging the whole drama and hatching a conspiracy to defame Pakistan. An additional district and sessions court has sought comments from Shahdara SHO on this application.

Earlier, a magisterial court on Wednesday fixed August 28 for identification parade of the accused involved in TikToker assault case after sending 27 more accused to jail. So far 131 accused in total have been sent to jail for identification parade in this case. The police produced the accused before the court and sought permission from the court for identification parade of the accused which was granted by the court. As per police, the said suspects were picked up during raids in different areas of Lahore. Moreover, as per claims of the police data of other people involved in the incident has also been received by them and soon more arrests would be made in the wake of fresh evidence.