Varsities Senate members: Law to be amended for MPAs’ nomination

LAHORE:A meeting chaired by Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday discussed the procedure for nomination of MPAs for the Senates of five public universities in Punjab.

It was decided to amend the law according to which instead of holding elections now, the PA Speaker would be authorised to nominate one male and one female member of the Punjab Assembly as members of the Senate of each university. The amendment was agreed upon unanimously and the provincial minister directed the Higher Education Department secretary to prepare a draft of the proposed amendment immediately. The meeting held at Civil Secretariat was also attended by the vice-chancellors of Punjab University, UET Lahore, Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan an Islamia University Bahawalpur, deputy registrar of Agriculture University Faisalabad, law secretary, Punjab Assembly DG Research and higher education special secretary.

The meeting was informed that according to the present procedure, one MPA from each district and one from each remaining eight divisions was elected for the Senate of each university through election. Due to the complexity of the process, the Senate elections of the five universities have not been held for a longtime and important administrative matters were being affected.