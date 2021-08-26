Manga Mandi’s factory worker loses life to bet

LAHORE:A 20-year-old factory worker died reportedly due to consumption of intoxicated substance in the Raiwind City police jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Babar, a resident of Manga Mandi, visited a place with his friends where he, after a bet with his friends, consumed intoxicated stuff in highly excessive quantity. As a result, his condition deteriorated and he was removed to hospital but could not survive. Police removed the body to morgue.

IMPOSTER ARRESTED: A man impersonating a Dolphin Squad employee was arrested by police in Raiwind on Wednesday. Suspect Ayyaz Khan wearing a Dolphin Squad uniform was on his way on a motorbike without registration number plate. Local police on finding him suspicious checked him and found out that he was a fake cop. Police registered a case against him.

Two cops booked: A case has been registered against two cops who had harassed a youth which proved fatal for his life as he jumped into a canal and drowned in the Batapur police area. Two constables Muhamamd Qasim and Babar Ali had taken into custody a youth, Muhammad Fayyaz, over allegations of drugs dealing. They severely tortured him on a bank of the canal. The victim was so frustrated that he jumped into the canal and drowned. His family alleged that policemen murdered after leveling false charges against him. During the inquiry, the cops were found guilty. Police registered a case.

BODY FOUND: The body of a 75-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found at Lorry Ada on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the man lying in an unconscious condition on a roadside and informed police. Police removed him to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police removed the body to morgue and said the cause of death of the man would be ascertained after autopsy. They were trying to ascertain the identity of the victim.

SUICIDE: A 37-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a fan at Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Victim Arfan, a motor mechanic by profession, was frustrated due to his domestic affairs. On the day of the incident, he hanged himself with a fan. Police said they were investigating the matter.

SHOT AT: A man was shot at and wounded over a dispute in the Shahdara Town on Wednesday. Suspects Jaffer and Bhola had an exchange of harsh words with victim Hasnain. They were infuriated and they shot at and wounded the victim. The victim was removed to hospital. Police registered a case.

ACCIDENTS: Around 11 people died and 947 suffered injuries in 905 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Around 560 severely injured victims were removed to different hospitals.