CM approves emergency towers for Services, Jinnah

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has approved the construction of emergency towers at Services and Jinnah Hospitals to provide latest facilities to the patients.

While chairing a meeting at his office here on Wednesday, which was attended by Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, secretary Health, CEO IDAP and others, the chief minister directed for taking steps for completion of both the projects in minimum time period. The meeting also dilated upon the proposal of building a cancer hospital in Taunsa. The chief minister termed the universal health coverage programme an inventive initiative to provide quality healthcare facilities to people free-of-cost. The past government neglected far-flung areas while the PTI-led government was providing the best medical facilities to the people at their doorstep, he asserted and directed for expediting work on mother and childcare hospitals.

MINISTERS: The chief minister said the policy of ensuring composite development would pave the way for equal development and prosperity across the province. He said this during a meeting with Provincial Ministers Asad Khokhar, Muhammad Asif Nakai, Shaukat Lalika, MNAs Raja Riaz Ahmed and Rai Murtaza Iqbal, MPA Mamoon Tarar and former district Nazim Sahiwal Rai Hassan Nawaz who met him at his office to apprise him of the problems of their constituencies.

While issuing directions for the solution of constituency-related problems, the chief minister said that his doors were open to people and the parliamentarians. He said that parliamentarians were fully consulted while devising district development packages.

The government was giving the right of development to remote areas as it was the right of every district, he maintained and affirmed that the development of every district had been ensured during the last three years. The era of exhibitory projects and hollow slogans had ended, the chief minister said adding the past rulers, who did nothing but gave lip service to issues, had become a part of history. The politics of revenge was not the agenda of the PTI government as it did not believe in it. The government had worked in accordance with the principles of justice, law and merit to diligently serve the masses, he reiterated.