Medicine prices

The federal cabinet has approved an increase in prices of over 30 medicines. Ever since the PTI came to power, medicines prices have been increasing steadily. This approval will add to the miseries of ordinary people who are unable to make ends meet because of rising inflation in the country. Retired employees who are not entitled to receive any post-retirement benefits will be badly hit by this announcement. The irony is that the cabinet has yet to approve an increase in EOBI pensions -- a promise the PTI made during its election campaigns. PM Imran Khan need to review the recent surge in prices of medicines and should take timely action to deal with rising inflation.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad