Clarification

This refers to the news report ‘Prices of eatables almost doubled in past three years’ (August 23) by Khalid Iqbal. It didn’t take into account the global price hike particularly due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. There is no denying the fact that this year, international food prices reached their highest levels. The PTI government has absorbed a considerable amount of this increase to ensure that it don’t pass on to end consumers. The claim that the increase in food prices during the PTI government has led to a decrease in people’s real incomes is not backed by facts. The current economic growth of around four percent, which was the direct result of the government’s policies, has resulted in an increase in the real incomes of all Pakistanis. On average, the per capita income has risen by 15 percent in 2021 -- as compared to 2020. In the agriculture sector, which employs the largest number of people, 32 percent growth was observed only in the sub-sector of important crops. This is an additional income that has gone to low-income households. Similarly, large-scale manufacturing has witnessed the largest increase of 14.5 percent in over a decade. In this sector, 17 percent of additional income has accrued in just one year.

The agriculture and industrial sectors are the two engines that spur growth in the services sector. Consequently, most services’ sub-sectors are also showing remarkable growth. In this backdrop, the rate of unemployment has come down in the agriculture, industry and housing and construction sectors. There is no doubt that the country is currently facing a number of challenges, but the government is making exceptional efforts to stabilise prices and undertake policies which will promote investment, employment, and economic growth in the country.

Director General (Media)

Ministry of Finance