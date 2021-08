It is quite unfortunate -- and frustrating -- that our society always finds a way to blame women for almost everything. A few days, I came across a video on Facebook; it was about the Minar-e-Pakistan incident. I was surprised to read people’s comments. How can we blame a woman who was attacked by 400 men instead of supporting her?

It is shocking to see that a majority of people are busy blaming her. Shame on them!

Alia Asadullah

Turbat