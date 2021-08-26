The next general elections are two years from now. One thinks that a year before the election can be easily spent on the usual blame game that our political parties love. For now, all parties should put their differences aside and focus on issues of national importance. The current political situation in Afghanistan should be a wakeup call for Pakistan’s leaders. The US has blamed us for the mess it has left behind. Pakistan needs to polish its foreign policy and has to deal with this matter maturely. It is important for us to let the world know that the war on terror had had devastating effects on us. We have sacrificed a lot. Also, our relationship with Afghanistan needs to be cordial. We cannot afford to have a hostile neighbour. There has to be a special National Assembly (NA) session to discuss what Pakistan should do now. The political parties should sit together and devise a long-term strategy that can help the country navigate the current situation. The parties also have to come up with a detailed plan to see whether the country should recognise the Taliban-led government.

We have to plan for our future in a timely manner. For now, we should see how Afghanistan can be brought under the umbrella of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Tarique Mahmood Malak

Rawalpindi