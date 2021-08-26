This refers to the news report ‘SC to determine contours of invoking suo motu powers’ (August 25). Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa made some useful suggestions during his tenure to curb the misuse of the Supreme Court’s (SC’s) suo motu powers by some overambitious judges. He suggested that the suo motu powers should be exercised rarely and proposed that such cases should be taken up by a five-judge bench consisting of senior judges, and any appeal against the cases could be heard by a larger bench in which the original judges who adjudicated the matter during the first round should not sit. This important matter must be looked into and regulated; our judges are capable of working out a satisfactory system in this regard.

Another matter that needs the urgent attention of the authorities is the grant of a stay and the indefinite extension of this order which, on occasions, seem to impede the judicial process.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi