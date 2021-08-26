Rahm defends title on new course as eventful year rolls on

WASHINGTON: World number one Jon Rahm´s roller coaster year takes another wild turn on Thursday when he defends the US PGA´s BMW Championship title on a course he hadn´t seen before Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard won last year´s FedEx Cup playoff event at Olympia Fields near Chicago, sinking a 66-foot putt on the first extra hole to defeat Dustin Johnson in a playoff.

This week, he tries for a repeat on a course new to the tour, Caves Valley in suburban Baltimore, Maryland.

"I know nothing about it. Absolute zero," Rahm said on Tuesday. "I really know nothing. For everybody I´ve asked that has played here, it´s a great golf course."

Rahm´s season has included his first major victory at the US Open in June at Torrey Pines and the arrival of his first child, wife Kelley giving birth to son Kepa just before the Masters in April.