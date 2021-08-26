Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee fell further on Wednesday to close at its lowest in 11 months due to continued demand for the dollars from importers and soft supplies.

“There were some import payments and few inflows of dollars. There were also concerns on the economic front, especially a weakening current account,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 166.28 to the dollar, down from Tuesday’s close of 165.20. This is the rupee’s weakest closing since September 21, 2020. The local unit depreciated by Rs1.08 or 0.65 percent during the session.

The rupee closed at 166.80 per dollar in the open market, compared with 165.70 in the previous session. It fell by 0.66 percent.

The rupee has depreciated by 5.3 percent against the dollar since June this year. It fell 8.4 percent since its recent high of 152.28 in May 2021. Dealers said the local unit continued its downward trajectory because of higher import payments and lower supplies.

“Market is concerned on the rising level of imports, which along with the downside risk to the growth in remittances with global travel resuming, and increase in global commodity prices fueling worries about the outlook for the current account balance" said another dealer.

Analysts are pricing in a rate hike by Fed. An increase in US interest rates will reverse flows to the US markets, consequently weakening almost all currencies, including the emerging markets.

“A turnaround in the rupee doesn’t look possible unless imports are curbed. We expect the rupee to face more pressure in the coming sessions. We have to see at what level the central bank intervenes the market to protect the rupee,” the dealer added. “There is a flexible exchange rate regime, so the State Bank of Pakistan is just monitoring the volatility in the market, but the future direction of the rupee will be depending on the market forces of supply and demand.”