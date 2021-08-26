Balanced monetary stance stressed as C/A gap yawns

ISLAMABAD: Current account deficit mushroomed in the last four months of 2021 that needs to be addressed through adoption of a balanced approach on monetary stance and exchange rate adjustments, government officials observed on Tuesday.

The country's current account has registered four consecutive monthly deficits, with an average of $800 million per month.

A meeting of the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board (MFPCB) was held under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin.

In the last four months, the rupee depreciated from Rs152 to Rs165 against the dollar. It clearly indicates that the exchange rate anchor is being used to compress rising imports as the policy rate remains unchanged.

Imports jumped up by 73 percent in the last quarter (April-June) 2020-21, while the current account deficit stood at $2.4 billion. The current account deficit stood at $734 million in July 2021.

The hope is for the current account deficit to reduce in August 2021 on account of $11/barrel decline in oil prices in the international market. However, the World Bank’s projections were worrying, where it forecasted that the prices of commodities would remain on the higher side till December 2021.

Meeting participants included adviser to PM on commerce and investment, deputy chairman planning commission, SBP governor, Dr Asad Zaman and senior officials of the Finance Division.

Tarin briefed the board members on the current economic situation of the country and highlighted the major incentives given in the budget due to which business confidence was improving and the economy moving on a strong recovery path. It was also informed that all key economic indicators relating to real sector of the economy, fiscal sector, monetary and external sectors were going well and government was proactively executing all policy measures to achieve major socio-economic targets of the current fiscal year.

He also highlighted the possible risks to the economic activities and strategy to counter these risks which were appreciated by the members.

Secretary finance briefed on budgetary allocations for various activities and informed about the ways and means to maintain fiscal discipline. He also shared the strategy to contain the non-development expenditure with the focus on optimal utilisation of resources and improved the service delivery.

SBP Governor Reza Baqir informed the Board about the monetary policy stance. He shared the analysis of the SBP on policy rate, credit availability, exchange rate movement and inflationary situation. He also explained that policy mix was supporting the growth momentum and highlighted that increase in prices of commodities in the global market have implications for higher import bill and inflation.

He also said it is encouraging “that exports are picking up along with increase in import of machineries, which will enhance productive capacity of the economy and create exportable surplus”.

Baqir said the SBP’s policy measures were encouraging business activities in various sectors of the economy and highlighted that there were ample opportunities for investors/exporters and youth of the country to benefit from SBP’s schemes to extend or initiate their business.

Planning Commission deputy chairman highlighted the possible options for resource mobilisation and how to utilise those effectively for development of potential economic sectors.

Commerce adviser briefed about the structure of trade of the country along with major destinations. He also presented the various measures, which were under execution to enhance exports in potential areas. He also mentioned the various categories of imports which could be rationalised by focusing on their substitutes. A comprehensive road map was also discussed to minimise trade deficit of the country. It was also highlighted that fiscal and monetary facilitation would continue for potential sectors of the economy. Dr Zaman appreciated the major fiscal and monetary measures of the government, which support businesses. He also highlighted the potential areas where Pakistan has comparative advantages in the export market, and also identified some low hanging fruits for import substitution. He emphasised that the goal of well-coordinated monetary and fiscal policies was to achieve full employment.

Tarin emphasised the importance of MFPCB for designing and executing policies to achieve economic targets and overcome possible risks. He advised to make this forum more effective for maintaining better coordination of policies to achieve the planned macroeconomic goals.

The chair urged that the board should be more proactive in reviewing the impact of fiscal and monetary policies on economic growth, employment and external sector of the economy.