LEDs contribute to insects decline

WASHINGTON: Streetlights -- particularly those that use white light-emitting diodes (LEDs) -- not only disrupt insect behaviour but are also a culprit behind their declining numbers, a new study carried out in southern England showed on Wednesday.

Artificial lights at night had been identified as a possible factor behind falling insect populations around the world, but the topic had been under-researched. To address the question, scientists compared 26 roadside sites consisting of either hedgerows or grass verges that were lit by streetlights, against an equal number of nearly identical sites that were unlit. They also examined a site with one unlit and two lit sections, all of which were similar in their vegetation.