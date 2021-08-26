Search for Covid origins ‘stalled’: WHO

Paris: The search for the origins of the Covid pandemic that has killed millions and crippled economies is at a standstill even as time is running out, scientists charged with the task by the UN warned on Wednesday.

An initial report by the team of independent, international experts sent to China by the World Health Organisation in January concluded that it was most likely that the SARS-CoV-2 virus jumped from bats to humans via an intermediate animal.

A competing hypothesis that the virus somehow leaked from a lab, like the specialised virology laboratory in Wuhan, was deemed "extremely unlikely". But in a comment in the journal Nature, 11 of the 17 scientists on that mission said it was only intended as a "first step in a process that has stalled."

"The search for the origins of SARS-CoV-2 is at a critical juncture," they wrote. "The window of opportunity for conducting this crucial enquiry is closing fast." Tracing the biological trail back to the earliest pockets of the disease, which first surfaced in Wuhan in late 2019, becomes more difficult as evidence disappears or becomes corrupted.

The statement comes less than two weeks after the WHO, in a bid to revive the probe, urged China to hand over information on the earliest Covid-19 cases. This should include Covid data for 174 infections identified in December 2019 that China failed to share during the initial investigation, the experts said.

The WHO meanwhile highlighted on Wednesday that the international experts’ report, published in March in coordination with their Chinese counterparts, had laid out a number of studies that should be conducted, insisting there was no reason to wait. "We have encouraged all parties to pursue those studies," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters from the UN health agency’s Geneva headquarters.

Other WHO experts at the press conference stressed there was no need to wait for another international mission to China before delving into the many further studies needed there, pointing out that there were many capable Chinese scientists who could do the work.