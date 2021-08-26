Vaccine protection wanes within six months; Mask wearing outdoors to be compulsory in US state

Los Angeles: Masks will have to be worn outside in Oregon, the state’s governor announced Tuesday, as the United States grapples with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The mandate, which takes effect on Friday, makes the northwestern state the first in the country to re-introduce a rule that was common during the darkest days of the pandemic. "The Delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic," said Governor Kate Brown.

"Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high," she said. A 2019 study found Oregon has among the lowest number of hospital beds per capita in the country "Masks have proven to be effective at bringing case counts down, and are a necessary measure right now, even in some outdoor settings, to help fight Covid and protect one another," added Brown. The rules mean everyone -- vaccinated and otherwise -- must wear a mask in any public place where people from different households are mixing.

Oregon, along with other states, already requires the wearing of masks indoors, but is the first to require them routinely outside. Los Angeles County in California announced earlier this month that masks had to be worn at large outdoor events, like sports fixtures and concerts.

The United States is suffering a huge upswing in Covid-19 infections, driven by the highly infectious Delta variant. Scientists say the fight against the disease is being hampered by poor take-up of vaccines, which are free and readily available. Around half of all Americans are fully vaccinated, although take-up varies considerably from region to region.

Despite their proven effectiveness, masks -- and vaccines -- are hugely controversial in the United States, with opposition driven by politics, distrust of government and antipathy towards science.

Health professionals hope that the full regulatory approval granted to the Pfizer jab on Monday will help overcome unfounded suspicions that the vaccine is unsafe. A growing number of public and private bodies are requiring employees to be vaccinated. But suspicions remain strong.

A senior firefighter was being investigated in Los Angeles on Tuesday after posting a lengthy video in which he labels the fire department’s vaccine requirement for staff as "tyranny."Meanwhile, protection from two doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines wanes within less than six months, according to a study of phone app data on Wednesday, suggesting that booster shots may be needed to ensure prolonged coverage.

The latest finding comes as several countries are rolling out additional jabs for the fully vaccinated, a move slammed by the World Health Organisation as millions in the world have yet to receive a single dose.

The Pfizer jab was 88 percent effective a month after the second dose, but protection fell to 74 percent after five to six months, according to the latest analysis of data from the Zoe Covid Study.

The study uses real-world data gathered via a mobile phone app with over a million active users, who log details on their vaccinations and test results, which is then analysed by researchers including scientists at King’s College London. The study drew on more than 1.2 million test results and participants. Protection from the AstraZeneca vaccine fell from 77 percent one month after a second dose to 67 percent after four to five months.

The lead scientist on the Zoe app, Professor Tim Spector, said that more data was needed on how vaccine effectiveness changes in different age groups. UK cases grew sharply after social restrictions lifted in July but hospitalisations have been stable for the last month.

But Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, warned that waning vaccine effectiveness among the most vulnerable could lead to more hospitalisations and deaths by winter.

"In my opinion, a reasonable worst-case scenario could see protection below 50 percent for the elderly and healthcare workers by winter," he said. In a related development, Delta Air Lines in November will start charging unvaccinated workers $200 each month to cover the cost of care should they contract Covid-19, CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday.

"This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company," he said in a memo to employees. It was the latest move by a major American company to encourage vaccinations, some of which have gone as far as mandating the shots.

While the air carrier said 75 percent of its workforce has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, the new, more infectious variant -- which Bastian refrained from referring to by its more common name "Delta" -- is creating new issues for the company.