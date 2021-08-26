Suspected criminal shot dead in police encounter

A suspected criminal was shot dead during an encounter with the police in the Korangi locality on Wednesday. According to the police, the encounter took place in the Mehran Town area within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station.

Police said a suspect was killed while another escaped during an exchange of fire, adding that the police also seized a pistol and impounded a motorbike. Police said the encounter took place after police officials carrying out a routine patrol were shot at by two suspects riding a motorbike so they could flee.

Police returned fire and killed one of the suspects but his accomplice managed to escape. Police said that the body of the deceased was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later shifted to the morgue for identification.