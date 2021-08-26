Two labourers tortured, detained by employer

Police on Wednesday recovered two kidnapped labourers and arrested an alleged abductor during a raid conducted in Saiful Mari Goth. According to the Surjani Town police, Jamil and Shahzad were tied to a tree with the help of a chain and the suspect, Aslam, was severely torturing them. They were being tortured because the employer of the victims accused them of stealing a valuable. A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Body with slit throat

The body of a recovery officer at a mobile phone installment shop, whose throat had been slit, was found in a deserted location near Rehri Goth, Bhains Colony within the limits of the Sukkan police station.

Police and rescue workers reached the place and transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the victim was identified as 30-year-old Hazrat Muhammad, son of Nazeer Muhammad.

Police said the deceased was the father of one child and he used to collect installments for sold mobile phones in the Quaidabad and New Muzaffarabad areas. The man had left the house on Tuesday night and did not return. Police said the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.