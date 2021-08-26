Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Sindh, infects 1,404 others

As many as 29 more patients infected by the novel coronavirus died in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the Covid-19 death toll in the province to 6,742.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Wednesday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He said 1,404 new cases of Covid-19 had emerged in the province after 18,161 tests were conducted, and it constitute a 7.7 per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,449,400 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, against which 425,476 cases were diagnosed, of which 86.9 per cent or 369,639 patients had recovered, including 915 during the previous 24 hours.

The CM said there were currently 49,095 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 47,941 were in home isolation, 37 at isolation centres and 1,117 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 991 patients was stated to be critical, and 81 of them had been shifted onto ventilators.

According to Shah, of the 1,404 new cases, 782 were detected in Karachi, including 283 in District East, 146 in District South, 118 in District Malir, 114 in District Central, 61 in District West and 60 in District Korangi.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 113 new cases, Jamshoro 69, Badin 67, Shaheed Benazirabad 43, Sanghar 34, Mirpurkhas 33, Matiari, Tharparkar and Thatta 31 each, Tando Allahyar 27, Tando Muhammad Khan 23, Sujawal 21, Naushehro Feroz and Umerkot 18 each, Ghotki eight, Dadu six, Khairpur, Sukkur and Larkana three each, Shikarpur two, and Kashmore had one new case.