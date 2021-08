SUKKUR: Two incidents of suicide were reported from Umarkot and Khairpur, over domestic issues. Reports said a 20-year-old boy Sagar s/o Baghwan Das, resident of Kuneri in district Umarkot, had committed suicide after consuming pesticide over a domestic issue.

In another incident of similar nature, Marvi Shar, resident of village Pahlwan Shar in Khairpur district, had also committed suicide by taking poison over a domestic issue.