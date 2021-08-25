Distinction between fake and real narratives a challenge: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said the greatest challenge being faced by the modern media was distinction between fake and genuine narratives. In a meeting with a delegation, the minister said that The minister said that the government has paid Rs700 million outstanding dues to media houses. Fawad said that in 2018 he had written a letter to Finance Division that digital advertising should be brought under the tax net which was Rs4 billion then and now it has crossed Rs25 billion mark. The minister said that Netflix and Amazon were earning $250 million from Pakistan every year. He said the government was trying for inclusion of Pakistani content on these platforms.