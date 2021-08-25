Soft loans of over Rs22b disbursed among youth: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said that the government had so far disbursed soft loans amounting to over Rs22 billion among more than 18,000 young people under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP). Loan disbursement process under the KJP has been expedited in line with directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was striving to empower youth by creating massive employment opportunities, he said in a series of tweets.