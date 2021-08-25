Alleged sexual assault: Court orders JIT to probe charges against seminary principal

RAWALPINDI: Civil Judge Rawalpindi Nosheen Zartaj has ordered to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for probing principal of a seminary over alleged sexual assault and torture of a minor girl in Rawalpindi.

The court has accepted the bail application of Mufti Shah Nawaz Ahmed who was allegedly involved in sexually assaulting and torturing a minor girl. The court has accepted the bail of accused on a case in which he showed resistance against police. The accused was already on interim bail in the case till August 30.

Pirwdahi Police arrested the principal of a seminary a day after the registration of FIR against the primary suspect and a female instructor. According to police, a case was registered against four people — all of whom have been arrested — for trying to help the suspect escape. The four people were the suspect's brother, nephew, the seminary's vice-principal and the administrator's son. According to the FIR, the victim's father said his daughter had been studying at the seminary for the last seven years. He stated that on the day of the crime he received a phone call from the seminary's management, requesting him to pick up his daughter as she had fainted. The victim, upon regaining consciousness, informed him that the seminary principal had been trying to harass her for the last five to six months but she always managed to avoid him. The suspect had also been threatening the victim that if she told anyone about what he had been trying to do, he would kill her, the FIR said. The FIR further stated that one of the teachers of the seminary took the victim into the principal's room where he attempted to sexually assault her. However, when the victim resisted, she was subjected to torture by both the teacher and principal.