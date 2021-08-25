Biden sticks to Aug 31 deadline

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will stick, for now, with an August 31 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan after determining the risks of Taliban reprisal or terror attacks were too high.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden relayed his decision in crisis talks of the Group of 7 on Tuesday morning, making clear the decision to stick to the withdrawal timeline was in large part driven by those security risks. "The president conveyed that our mission in Kabul will end based on the achievement of our objectives," Psaki said in a statement. "

He confirmed we are currently on pace to finish by August 31st and provided an update on progress in evacuating Americans who want to come home, third-country nationals, and Afghans who were our allies during the war. Psaki said Biden noted that each day the risks were getting higher in a country now controlled by the Taliban. The president made a particular point of warning of the potential for terror attacks, which has become an acute concern inside his administration, Psaki said.

Still, Biden has asked for contingency plans in case he determines at a later date the US needs to remain in the country for longer. And on the G7 video conference, he left open the possibility of extending past the end-of-month deadline should the dynamic with the Taliban change. European allies of the United States stressed during the talks that they wanted to ensure any possibility of a deadline extension was considered by the US, according to a person familiar with the call.

While advocating for leaving at the end of the month, Biden said the risk of an attack is "very high," an administration official said. US officials have described in stark terms the real threat of terror attacks at the Kabul airport as crowds gather outside the gates. Biden spoke for seven minutes on the G7. The crisis talks of the G7 come as the Afghanistan evacuation effort has picked up steam in the past days, now far exceeding the administration's initial daily goals.

The White House said on Tuesday that 12,700 people were evacuated by 37 US military flights and 8,900 were evacuated by coalition flights over the past 24 hours. The Pentagon added that the military had increased the pace of flights out of Kabul to one aircraft every 45 minutes. In total, the White House says US efforts have facilitated the evacuation of approximately 58,700 people since August 14, and 63,900 since the end of July. Approximately 1,000 Afghans have arrived at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, DC, in the last 24 hours, according to the Pentagon. Despite the massively scaled-up flights, some of Biden's advisers were worried about US troops' safety and the potential for ISIS or Taliban reprisals should they stay any longer than August 31.

Representatives for the Taliban have called the deadline firm, and said American troops remaining past the date would amount to a "clear violation" of their agreement with the United States. The administration has remained in daily discussion with the Taliban on security matters, including the end-of-month deadline.

The emergency meeting of the G7 was called this week to respond to the chaotic events in Kabul. Britain and France in particular were pressing Biden to leave troops in country for an extra few days, arguing it would still allow him to meet his original 9/11 withdrawal date for US forces. G7 members also planned on Tuesday to discuss whether or when they should jointly recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's government, western officials familiar with the planning told CNN. Any decision on whether to recognize the Taliban would come with enormous consequence that could be used as leverage to compel the group to respect human rights, the officials said.