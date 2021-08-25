Harassment of girl: Ghani refutes Chohan’s claim

LAHORE: Punjab IGP Inam Ghani has refuted the claim of the spokesperson of the government of Punjab, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, that the main culprit involved in harassing a girl travelling in a motorcycle rickshaw has been identified. Speaking at the Geo News programme “Capital Talk”, Ghani clarified that the police have identified the person who filmed the incident and arrested him for questioning along with two others, while efforts are being made to identify the accused who stepped into the vehicle and harassed the girl. He said the forensic sketch artist has drawn a sketch of the main culprit with the help of the victim. Three days ago, Chohan had said that he could not confirm whether the criminal involved in harassing the girl has been arrested. However, he said the accused has been identified by using CCTV cameras.