Five Kashmiri freedom fighters martyred in IIOJ&K

SRINAGAR: Two senior freedom fighters and three others were martyred in two separate incidents in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police said Tuesday. Police and soldiers raided a village in the northwestern Sopore area late Monday and engaged at least three freedom fighters in a gun battle. Three fighters were killed in the clash, which ended Tuesday, police said. They said troops recovered a rifle and two pistols from the site, reports the international media. Residents said troops used explosives to blast a civilian house during the fighting, a common tactic employed by the Indian troops in Kashmir. On Monday, a team of police dressed in civilian clothes fatally shot the chief of the Resistance Front and his deputy in Srinagar, officials said.

Inspector General Vijay Kumar said the two, Abbas Sheikh and Saqib Manzoor, fired at the police but were killed in a brief retaliatory shootout. He called the killings a “big success”.

Witnesses, however, said armed men cornered the two in a playground and killed them at close range in the assassination style.