Terrorists attacking Chinese nationals not to be spared: NSA

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr. Moeed Yusuf Tuesday said the perpetrators of terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals working in Pakistan would be brought to justice.

Moeed had a video call with the State Councilor, Minister of the Public Security of the People’s Republic of China Zhao Kezhi. The two sides discussed regional peace and security as well as other matters of mutual interest. Both sides resolved to remain closely engaged over the evolving situation in the region and reiterated the importance of and their support to a peaceful political settlement and all inclusive setup in Afghanistan. The two sides resolved that the all-weather Pakistan China friendship could not be undermined by third countries that try to target their bilateral interests. They agreed that the Afghan soil should not be allowed to be used against other countries by terrorists. Both sides expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations between their two countries. Zhao said he was lookin forward to visit Pakistan and meet Moeed once the COVID-19 situation improved.