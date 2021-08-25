US shipping 3m doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) will ship just over 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan via the COVAX global distribution programme on Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses sent there to around 8.5 million, a White House official said. An additional 700,000 doses will follow, the official said. It was not immediately clear when they would be shipped to Pakistan. Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries worked together to ensure the delivery of the 3,006,900 vaccine lots made by Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, the official said, reported a British wire service. The shipment is part of a US vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries. The doses will be delivered through the COVAX programme, jointly run by the World Health Organisation, the official said.