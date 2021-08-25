Donors had pledged $15.2b for Afghanistan in 2016-20

LAHORE: Prior to the Taliban takeover, international donors had promised a financial support to the tune of US$15.2 billion for Afghanistan over the 2016 to 2020 period, reveals a World Bank document dated May 30, 2021.

The World Bank itself had committed more than $2.69 billion for development projects in this war-ravaged nation.

In its report, the World Bank had stated: “At the Geneva conference held in November 2020, donors renewed their commitment to aid support to Afghanistan for 2021-2024. However, several major donors provided only single-year pledges, with future support made conditional upon the government achieving accelerated progress in efforts to combat corruption, reduce poverty, and advance ongoing peace talks.

Aid support is now expected to decline by around 20 percent from the previous pledging period (US$15.2 billion over 2016-2020), but could fall even lower if conditions are not met or if major donors further reduce commitment levels amid domestic fiscal pressures.”