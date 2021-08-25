Afghanistan has 1,879 media outlets

LAHORE: Afghanistan’s mass media landscape comprises 1,879 active print, broadcast and digital outlets, mainly operating in Dari and Pashto languages.

According to the August 22, 2021 edition of the “USA Today,” there are 96 TV channels, 65 radio stations and 911 print media houses in Kabul alone. The American publication added there are 107 TV channels, 284 radio stations, and 416 print media in other Afghan provinces.

Earlier, in one of its reports during April 2019, Afghanistan's first 24/7 news channel, the “TOLO News” had quoted country’s Attorney General’s Office, which gave exactly the same figure of media houses.

The channel had stated: “There are 1,879 active media outlets in Afghanistan. In addition, Western media hires Afghan journalists as freelance reporters to help cover the country.”