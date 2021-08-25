AJK PM stresses need to introduce police reforms in state

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has underlined the need for completing a comprehensive road map for introducing police reforms to restore the public confidence in police and maintaining law and order in the state.

Talking to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sohail Habib Tajik, who called on him here on Tuesday, he said police reforms have become indispensable to safeguard the rights of the people. He said Azad Kashmir police will be made an exemplary police of the state and the complaint cell will be made more vibrant to redress the public grievances.

He urged the IGP to take solid measures for introducing police reforms for the protection of the lives of the people and establishing law and order in Azad Kashmir and added that the prosecuting system will also be improved to restore public confidence in the police. The prime minister assured to provide all resources to the police department to fulfill this task.

The IGP presented a comprehensive briefing regarding the police reforms including the setting up of police Khidmat centre, reconciliation council for the settlement of disputes, police mobile forensic crime scene unit and facilitation unit for foreign citizens. Traffic management safe city project also came under discussion during the meeting.